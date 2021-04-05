Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.57 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,880.73 or 0.03173178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $135.41 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00054063 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00280224 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011838 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006611 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

