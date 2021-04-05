Beer Money Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,623.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Beer Money has a market cap of $215,904.44 and $8,623.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

