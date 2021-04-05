Bela Market Capitalization Reaches $199,582.34 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bela has a total market capitalization of $199,582.34 and $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bela has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

