Bela Reaches Market Capitalization of $201,838.28 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bela has a total market cap of $201,838.28 and $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bela has traded 78.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bela coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,959,846 coins and its circulating supply is 48,813,462 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

