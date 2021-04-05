Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0695 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $68.09 million and approximately $955.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000055 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

