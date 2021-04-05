Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.20

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 2765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,597.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $18,301,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 50,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.