Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.25.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BNFT stock remained flat at $$13.91 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 788 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $452.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

