Beowulf (BWF) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, Beowulf has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $846.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00297424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.00 or 0.00743958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00029303 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017171 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

