Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $263.35

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $263.35 and last traded at $262.66, with a volume of 5003668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $258.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hathaway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.88. The company has a market cap of $615.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.
