Berry Data (BRY) 1-Day Volume Tops $991,900.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $6.60 or 0.00011206 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and $991,900.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00074416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.81 or 0.00300048 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00097238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.32 or 0.00764190 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00029197 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

