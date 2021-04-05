BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher Over Last Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00054376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00672377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029168 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

