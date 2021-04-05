BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

