BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
BeyondSpring stock opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.60.
About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
