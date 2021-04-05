Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 118.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $9,649.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 48% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00672846 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028806 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

Bezant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.