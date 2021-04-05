B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after buying an additional 20,914 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B&G Foods by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after buying an additional 47,571 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 145,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGS opened at $30.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.