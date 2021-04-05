BidiPass (BDP) Price Down 32.8% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $661,685.75 and $104,792.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.