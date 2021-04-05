BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Tops $6.08 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One BIDR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $6.08 million and $21.24 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.83 or 0.00299874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $59.63 or 0.00101127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.24 or 0.00772024 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028382 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

