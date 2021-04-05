Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Shares of Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 5250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.44.

Get Big Banc Split alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.