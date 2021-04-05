Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $54.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.71 million and the highest is $54.67 million. Bill.com posted sales of $41.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $210.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.52 million to $211.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $271.06 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $281.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

In other news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,691.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,584.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,495 shares of company stock valued at $24,404,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BILL opened at $149.87 on Monday. Bill.com has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.21.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

