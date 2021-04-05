Binance Coin Market Cap Reaches $57.35 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion and $3.85 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $371.12 or 0.00632260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
