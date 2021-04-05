Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $68,527.86 and approximately $1.97 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00073961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00297786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00095230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.45 or 0.00737715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 89.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Bintex Futures Token Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,754 tokens. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

