Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Tower House Partners LLP

Tower House Partners LLP trimmed its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 21.3% of Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned 0.25% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $43,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,609,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after purchasing an additional 117,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,880,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $586.02. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,360. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $589.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.53. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.00 and a 1-year high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

