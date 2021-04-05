Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Raised by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 158.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 2.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Biogen worth $63,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,704,000 after acquiring an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.71 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

