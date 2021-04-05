BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De Sells 3,855 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $140,823.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,800,826.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Greef Roderick De sold 2,893 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $101,283.93.

On Friday, February 19th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,509 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $183,786.84.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Greef Roderick De sold 4,424 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $183,817.20.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLFS. Stephens boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.