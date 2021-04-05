BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells $103,197.25 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $103,197.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $226,195.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $548,171.52.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $35.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,333. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,934,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.