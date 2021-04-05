BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $146,850.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $146,850.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,213.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 297,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,333. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLFS. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

