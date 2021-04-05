BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,777 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,848 shares of company stock worth $4,214,321. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The company had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

