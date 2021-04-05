Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Katrina J. Church Acquires 2,500 Shares

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BVS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,203. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

