Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Trading Up 4.5%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIRDF shares. Raymond James cut Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.