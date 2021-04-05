Birdchain (BIRD) One Day Volume Tops $126,540.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $652,527.04 and approximately $126,540.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00677996 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028712 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,194,754 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

