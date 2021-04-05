BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Tops $4.89 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and $1.12 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded up 167.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,684.81 or 0.99526132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036688 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00094249 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001396 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001660 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

