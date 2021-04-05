Bitball Treasure 24 Hour Volume Hits $534,539.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $82.74 or 0.00140348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $37.24 million and $534,539.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009422 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

