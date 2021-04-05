Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 62.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $1,731.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,560.81 or 0.99502820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00036509 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.33 or 0.00457632 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.51 or 0.00875919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.23 or 0.00328327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00094061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,200,478 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

