bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $64.51 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00293871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00098597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00791095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003733 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

