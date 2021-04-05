Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.0876 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0876 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.