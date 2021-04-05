Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Hits Market Cap of $718.74 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $38.70 or 0.00065722 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $718.74 million and $125.35 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,881.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.66 or 0.01099938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.68 or 0.00425732 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001997 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.