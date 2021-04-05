Bitcoin Classic Price Down 79.9% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 77.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 79.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $11,295.06 and approximately $325.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00036222 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 1,960.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001301 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars.

