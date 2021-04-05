Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 122% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $5.63 million and approximately $125,637.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 116.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

