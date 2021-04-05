Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $61.73 on Top Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 71.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $250.34 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $61.73 or 0.00104693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00330395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00112522 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

