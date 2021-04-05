Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $62.55

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.55 and last traded at $62.55, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

Bitcoin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTGGF)

Bitcoin Group SE operates in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. Bitcoin Group SE is based in Herford, Germany. Bitcoin Group SE is a subsidiary of Priority AG.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.