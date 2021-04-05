Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $96,045.46 and $154.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.