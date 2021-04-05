Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Hits $2,799.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $2,799.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00319318 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00114112 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 55.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

