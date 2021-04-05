BitcoinPoS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,276.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 20% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003319 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $8.29 million and $5,276.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,440,837 coins and its circulating supply is 4,229,383 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

