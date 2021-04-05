BitDegree (BDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,321.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, BitDegree has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BitDegree has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $5,321.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

