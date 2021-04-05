BitMax Token (BTMX) Trading 35.9% Higher This Week

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00053144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.16 or 0.00670202 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00071965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028784 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (BTMX) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

