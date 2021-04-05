Bitradio Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Bitradio has a market cap of $63,396.02 and approximately $73.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00028403 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 266.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,788,583 coins and its circulating supply is 9,788,579 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.