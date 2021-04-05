BitSend Price Tops $0.0047 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $143,255.04 and $44.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.82 or 0.00449400 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029643 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.83 or 0.04689320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,498,925 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

