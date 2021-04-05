BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 183.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $7.08 billion and $8.15 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010807 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004488 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

