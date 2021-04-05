BITTUP Market Capitalization Achieves $761,720.01 (BTU)

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $761,720.01 and $748.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00676477 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00073534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028783 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

