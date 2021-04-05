Bitzeny 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $133,467.18 and $33.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.43 or 0.00373287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005054 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

