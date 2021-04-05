BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) Trading Down 4.4% This Week

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $151,760.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIZZCOIN has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

About BIZZCOIN

BIZZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,455,725 coins. BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIZZCOIN’s official website is bizzcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIZZCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

